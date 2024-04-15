Protest Shuts Down I-5 South

At 10 am on April 15, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported that all lanes of Interstate 5 southbound were closed at the intersection of Eugene-Springfield Highway I-105 until further notice.

Dan McGuire, who was on the scene of the protest, tells Eugene Weekly it appeared to be a protest for Palestine. He says that Oregon State Police and Eugene Police Department were present as well as a SWAT team. “It was the most police presence I have ever seen at a protest,” McGuire says.

April 15 is an international day of action — shut it down for Palestine.

EPD Spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin says EPD was called at 9:40 am to assist OSP.

A press release from OSP says “dozens of people were arrested for disorderly conduct.” And that “at least one individual was discovered to be in possession of a firearm.” Southbound lanes were open by 12:15 pm, but OSP says “law enforcement remains on the scene while observers continue to gather along the highway.”

The release concludes with the statement: “At this time, future comments will be limited due to the ongoing criminal investigations.”