A Thrilling Circus Twist

A dangerous and wicked experience on tour is coming to Eugene. Paranormal Cirque heads to Lane Events Center April 19 to 22 to showcase unique and unexpected talents. Fall into a parallel world where illusionists and mysterious creatures come alive with this combination of theater, circus and cabaret with a European style. Look out for the clown castle resembling a red and black big top tent hiding circus acts, including zombies stumbling and staggering on a high wire, a performer bravely swallowing a sword and more. Watch creepy doll contortionists twist their bodies into unnatural positions. If you’re still wondering what to expect, try to think of a “typical” circus with a rated R paranormal twist. Get there early for popcorn, hot dogs, churros, non-alcoholic beverages and a terrifying new haunted attraction pre-show where performers turn into scare actors. “It’s scary. It’s sexy. It’s funny,” says Steve Copeland, one of the ghost hunter hosts and comedians. “So if you like horror, then this is the show for you. If you like live entertainment, this is the show for you. If you like comedy, this is the show for you.”