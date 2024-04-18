A Thrilling Circus Twist

Paranormal Cirque II Orange Unit Sword Swallower. Photo by Mike Olivas with Bearded Gonzo Photography.

A dangerous and wicked experience on tour is coming to Eugene. Paranormal Cirque heads to Lane Events Center April 19 to 22 to showcase unique and unexpected talents. Fall into a parallel world where illusionists and mysterious creatures come alive with this combination of theater, circus and cabaret with a European style. Look out for the clown castle resembling a red and black big top tent hiding circus acts, including zombies stumbling and staggering on a high wire, a performer bravely swallowing a sword and more. Watch creepy doll contortionists twist their bodies into unnatural positions. If you’re still wondering what to expect, try to think of a “typical” circus with a rated R paranormal twist. Get there early for popcorn, hot dogs, churros, non-alcoholic beverages and a terrifying new haunted attraction pre-show where performers turn into scare actors. “It’s scary. It’s sexy. It’s funny,” says Steve Copeland, one of the ghost hunter hosts and comedians. “So if you like horror, then this is the show for you. If you like live entertainment, this is the show for you. If you like comedy, this is the show for you.”

Paranormal Cirque is 7:30 pm Friday, April 19, 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm Saturday, April 20, 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm Sunday, April 21 and 7:30 pm Monday, April 22 at Lane Events Center, 796 W. 13th Avenue. Tickets range from $20 to $65 and are available at ParanormalCirque.com. The ticket office opens 10 am April 18. Ages 13 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Ages under 13 are not permitted. Pictures without flash and short phone videos are allowed. — Brianna Murschel

