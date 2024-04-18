Guitarist David Rogers. Photo by Christopher Briscoe.

Listen to a night full of smooth jazz, Brazilian choro and Baroque music played on a keyboard, double bass and guitar. Choro is an instrumental musical style with influences of African and European music and is popular in Brazil. The Baroque style refers to a period when Western classical music dominated with features of improvisation and ornamentation elements. Robert Bohall, Robert Lassila and David Rogers take the stage at The Jazz Station April 19. As a University of Oregon jazz studies alum, Bohall stays connected locally through composing pieces performed by the UO Chamber Choir, the Oregon Jazz Ensemble and JazzArts Oregon while also teaching different functional jazz programs. Lassila performs different genres on the electric and acoustic bass, composes original jazz music and is pursuing a master’s degree in jazz studies at UO. Rogers combines classical, jazz and world music elements on the guitar shown through his performances. This Friday, sit back, relax and listen to the sweet sound of jazz. “I think we have a good ensemble, and the show has a lot of variety,” Rogers says. “We’re doing more modern jazz, which is kind of my personal favorite.”

Robert Bohall, Robert Lassila and David Rogers perform 7:30 pm April 19 at The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. Tickets are $15 at TheJazzStation.org.

