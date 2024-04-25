Nature & Elements Collide

The combination of land conservation and herbalism comes alive with Restorative Wildcrafting April 27 at Friends of Buford Park and Mount Pisgah’s Native Plant Nursery. Eugene’s only herbalist apothecary, Rooted Remedies Apothecary, teamed up with Friends of Buford Park and Mount Pisgah for a second year to run this program. It’s “based on health and wellness and bringing a community together to connect over herbal medicine,” says Kassaundra Lynn, local herbalist and owner of Rooted Remedies Apothecary. Lynn works with Jared Tarr, volunteer coordinator with Buford Park, collaborating on the Invasive Species Utilization Project through the workshops. They tackle different species every month from April to October. This month, participants will harvest lemon balm and shining geranium to create plant medicines. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, spend your Saturday harvesting invasive wild plants to support the native landscape’s long-lasting health. You’ll get to learn about invasive and native species, experience wild harvesting of different herbs and make herbal extracts with the plants that you harvested. Gear up for the mud, dirt and Eugene’s natural elements as it could rain or shine. “It’s a way to reconnect with nature and the environment,” Lynn says.

Restorative Wildcrafting is 1 pm to 4 pm April 27 at Friends of Buford Park and Mt. Pisgah’s Native Plant Nursery, 34639 Frank Parrish Road. Tickets are $65 for one month or $385 for the whole season at RootedRemedies.co.

