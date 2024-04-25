The Evolution of Old Country

Country music legend Johnny Cash and American folk music group the Carter Family have influenced modern artists with their legacies. Lynnea Barry: Ring of Fire — The Carter Family takes the stage April 27 and 28 at The Shedd. “I grew up listening to different styles of music. I listened to the oldies station, if you will,” says Barry, vocalist and artistic director of the show. “I remember listening to the Carter family with my grandparents.” Barry and other local musicians traced the American folk music group’s earliest recordings by A. P., Sara and Maybelle Carter back in 1927 and created a show on the evolution of their music. The artists will take a trip down memory lane remembering the professional and personal relationship between Maybelle’s daughter June and Johnny Cash. Fast forward to this weekend with piano, bass, accordion, guitar, violin, vocals and more taking on the Ring of Fire Program with new mashups and stylistic arrangements. With two sets, the performers will perform songs from 1924 to 1978 including “I’m Thinking Of My Blue Eyes,” by A. P. Carter, “Folsom Prison Blues,” by Johnny Cash and “Ring of Fire,” by June Carter. Johnny Cash’s recording of “Ring of Fire” was written by June. “I’m going to be singing it in honor of June Carter as the original songwriter,” Barry says. From bluegrass to country and Southern gospel with a little rock, this music will take you back in time.

Lynnea Barry: Ring of Fire — The Carter Family is 7:30 pm April 27 and 4 pm April 28 at The Shedd, 868 High Street. Tickets range from $11.75 to $32 at TheShedd.org or the ticket office located at The Shedd. Dinners At Six are reservation only for $27.75 per dinner and $19.75 for ages nine and under.

