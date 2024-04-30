Cinco de Mayo Celebrations

Nelson Lopez. Photo by Todd Cooper.

Events around town are ready to celebrate this holiday

Grab your dancing shoes because parties are happening all around town this weekend! On Saturday, get on the dance floor at Happy Hours for EastSide AllStars Cinco de Mayo and Fiesta Party with blues, rock, funk, soul and more. Then, all day Sunday Nelson’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration will have birria tacos, freshly squeezed margaritas and live music from Val Culnane singing covers and acoustic tracks with jazz and R&B genres. Continue your day at 255 Madison for the Cinco de Mayo Day Party with food trucks on site, a full bar and music by Eri, pianist and composer. That night head down to beergarden for Choro na Cozinha’s performance. The Oregon-based quartet will perform Brazilian music along with old-timey and contemporary American jazz on stage for Cinco de Mayo. Whether you’re in the mood for live music or just want a taco, you know where to go.

EastSide AllStars Cinco de Mayo Dance and Fiesta Party is 8 pm May 4 at Happy Hours, 641 River Road. FREE. Nelson’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration is 11 am to 11 pm May 5 at Nelson’s in the Whit, 400 Blair Boulevard. FREE with food and drinks to purchase. The Cinco de Mayo Day Party is 3 pm to 7 pm May 5 at 255 Madison, 255 Madison Street. $5. Choro na Cozinha performs 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm May 5 at beergarden, 777 W. 6th Avenue. FREE.

