Man Found Dead Outside Eugene Weekly Offices

A 24-year-old man died in front of Eugene Weekly’s office early on the morning of April 25. Eugene police say the cause of his death is still under investigation, but the signs point to a drug overdose.
Police identified the man as Ian Alexander Stouder of Eugene. Surveillance video shows four people, including Stouder, gathered outside EW’s office at 1251 Lincoln St. around 7:20 that morning. Three people left a few minutes after 8 am, and Stouder remained alone on the bench in front of the office.
An EW employee discovered Stouder shortly before 9 am and called 911. Eugene Police Department spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said the medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.
EPD responded to 1,124 overdose calls for service in 2023, a 130 percent increase over the past five years, driven by easy access to fentanyl, an opioid far more lethal than heroin. These numbers do not account for the calls that Eugene Springfield Fire responds to or the overdoses that are not called in.
Eugene police say they are finding that at least one person every day survives an overdose because someone provides naloxone, also known as Narcan, a drug that revives people experiencing an opioid overdose.