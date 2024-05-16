Lane United FC Showing Europeans How It’s Done

Balls abound! Tearing that turf up! Showing the world how we Americans play football — nay — how we play soccer. The Reds, the men’s and women’s clubs that make up Lane United Football Club, are already up and stomping on the turf. Be sure to catch a glimpse of both clubs, each playing their second game of the 2024 season, this Sunday, May 19. The women’s team, a member of the USL W League, will be playing against Capital FC in Salem at John Chambers Field at 2 pm. Go get ’em. The men’s team, a part of the USL League 2, will be taking on the Midlakes United FC from Bellevue, Washington, at 2 pm here at our local Civic Stadium.

Lane United Football Club women’s game is 2 pm May 29 at John Chambers Field, 5201 State Street, Salem. Lane United Football Club men’s game is 2 pm at Civic Park, 2077 Willamette Street. $12 tickets for adults, $8 for students and $6 for children can all be purchased online at Laneutd.com.

