The Homestretch On The Pitch

It may take a miracle at this point of the season for the Lane United FC men’s soccer team to win its division and advance to the USL League 2 playoffs, but there is still a mathematical chance, so the club’s final five matches of the season take on great importance. The final stretch begins July 3 with a home match against Salem’s Capital FC. The Reds have momentum on their side after a 2-1 road win June 23 over the Tacoma Stars, a match where Lane United broke through for the victory after a scoreless first half. That win raised Lane United’s record to two wins, four losses and three draws, good for nine points in the Northwest Division of USL League 2. It’s a healthy distance between those nine points and the 19 points of division leader Ballard FC of Seattle, and that’s why every win is critical in the homestretch. After the match against Tacoma, the Reds hit the road for two matches — including a match at Ballard FC that is a golden opportunity to cut into Ballard’s division lead — then wrap up the regular season with two home matches at Civic Park. The Lane United women’s team — one win, six losses and two draws on the year — ends its season June 30 at the Tacoma Galaxy.

The Lane United FC men’s soccer team takes on Capital FC at 7 pm Wednesday, July 3, at Civic Park, 2077 Willamette Street. Lane United wraps up its season with home matches July 12 against FC Olympia and July 14 against United PDX. Those matches also are at 7 pm. $8-12 admission.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP