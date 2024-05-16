Return To Broadway And Have Fun

It should be a toe-tapping time May 18 when Soromundi — Lesbian Chorus of Eugene: Return to Broadway takes the stage at the Hult Center. Return to Broadway is the chosen theme for this year’s spring concert, a theme Soromundi last visited in 2017. The 80-member non-audition chorus is open to anyone over the age of 18, who identifies as a woman, and members get a major say in the concert’s theme and song selection, says Lisa Hellemn, Soromundi’s director. “I’m pretty excited for this concert,” Hellemn notes. “It’s always a feat to get this done. The biggest draw for me is the variety of what we do. It is unique.” Expect to hear classic songs from the musicals South Pacific, Fame and Chicago as well as works from newer musicals like Mamma Mia, Jagged Little Pill, Fun Home, Hamilton and Encanto, the latter two musicals the creations of the great Lin-Manuel Miranda. Darlene Mueller on clarinet and Claudia Paige on drums and percussion accompany the chorus.

Soromundi — Lesbian Chorus of Eugene: Return to Broadway is 7 pm Saturday, May 18, at Silva Concert Hall at the Hult Center. Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased at HultCenter.org. — Dan Buckwalter

