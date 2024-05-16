Sharing is Caring

Join in on a community affair this Sunday for the Solidarity Share Fair at the Park Blocks hosted by The Neighborhood Anarchist Collective (NAC), a group that uses strategic direct action, education and participation to grow the anarchist movement. “We describe ourselves as the ambassadors of anarchism,” says Yarrow Folium, NAC volunteer coordinator. It’s taking “direct action and solidarity with community members who exist in a challenging world.” This fair not only connects people but also provides free resources and services, including donated clothes, household items, toiletries, first aid and medical care from local organizations and groups, such as White Bird Clinic and HIV Alliance, for the unhoused and working class. As you’re browsing the fair, don’t forget to stop by the buffet-style food prepared by a team of community members and enjoy live music from five local performers. “People shouldn’t have to pay for daycare. There’s so many clothes going around, why do they all cost money?” Folium says. “It feels good to just give people their basic human rights.”

Solidarity Share Fair is noon to 4 pm May 19 at the Park Blocks, 8th Avenue and Oak Street. FREE. Contact Donations@NeighborhoodAnarchists.org to donate and ShareFair@NeighborhoodAnarchists.org to provide a service.

