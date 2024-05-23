Fantasy and Fashion

A world of fantasy and role-playing takes on a different level of entertainment this Friday, May 24 WOW Hall hosts Dungeons and Drag Queens. This event is a spin-off of the game Dungeons and Dragons, also known as D&D. It’s a fantasy tabletop game that has turned into live roleplaying. The queens will take on challenges while, of course, being fashionable. “Theydies, gentlethem, and all fabulous beings in between, brace yourself for the captivating spectacle of three drag queens embarking on a quest,” WOW Hall’s website proclaims. Wanda Aqua Flora, Shirley Mental and Tina Shea Monet are led by Game Master Brennan Lee Mulligan on an adventurous night to remember. As a Dropout comedy series TV show, Dungeons and Drag Queens has taken it off the screen and on the road, traveling from Bellingham to Eugene, Chicago, New York and more. If you’re a fan of games, entertainment and fabulous queens, then this is the event for you.

Dungeons and Drag Queens is 8 pm Friday, May 24, at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Tickets are $20 at WOWHall.org.

