A Smashing Good Time

To the tune of “All Star” by Smash Mouth

Somebody just told me

This summer’s gonna show me

Everything I wanna see in Eugene.

I was in the EW newsroom

And I could never not assume

That the Smash Mouth show August 9 in Redmond is the place to be.

Well the summer is coming

And I will be coming to the Smash Mouth show

Hitting that dance floor like it’s nothing.

Didn’t make sense to skip this show

While I’m down there I’ll have some beer and some fun.

So much to drink

So much to eat

I wonder what’s going on with my feet

As I throw it back on the dance floor

Without Smash Mouth life is a bore.

Hey now

You’re in Redmond

Seeing Smash Mouth

Get drunk.

Hey now

It’s August 9

Get your groove on

Get funked.

All the tickets aren’t sold

Only $45 to see the show.Smash Mouth is 4 pm August 9 at General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 South West Forest Avenue, Redmond. Tickets can be purchased online at www.etix.com. Adults are $45, children for $25, VIP for $120 and day-of for $60.