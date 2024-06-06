Drag Is Art

It’s the start of Pride Month, and there’s no better way to celebrate it than to hang out with drag queens. They will be the feature performers at this month’s First Friday ArtWalk sponsored by the Lane Arts Council, and it will be a show full of amazing clothes and makeup, music and witty repartee at the Farmers Market Pavilion. There’s a free photo booth where you can capture either your fresh look or have your picture taken with your favorite drag queen, then you can sit it in on Drag Story Time with Fanny’s Magic Queendom. After the ArtWalk, the fun continues with the ArtWalk After Hours Drag Performance. Two sets of performances will feature the likes of Daphne Bertha Storm, Morena (pictured), Karress Ann Slaughter, Nicole Serenity Storm, Petra LaFaye, Maliena and Drake Demonwing. Sit back and enjoy.

The First Friday ArtWalk is 5:30 to 8 pm. Drag Story Time with Fanny’s Magic Queendom is 6 to 6:30 pm. The ArtWalk After Hours Drag Performance is 7:30 to 9:30 pm, all at Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 East 8th Avenue. More information about the ArtWalk is at LaneArts.org. FREE.

