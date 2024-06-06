Hitting the Gym

It’s time to get your sweat on! Willamalane’s Fitness Expo and Health & Wellness Fair will return for the third time on June 8, just in time to explore a healthy new lifestyle. The expo was originally scheduled for Jan. 20 when fitness is often on the mind, but it had to be canceled due to the ice storm. Now it’s back and better than ever before the summer heat can bear down. The event features a variety of fitness classes ranging from dance to strength training for guests to try on a first-come, first-serve basis. “We want to provide an easy way to try group classes and education sessions while learning more about new instructors or seasonal offerings,” Whitney Hoshaw, Willamalane’s marketing and communications manager, says. The Health & Wellness Fair running alongside the Fitness Expo offers local, healthy foods to sample and a raffle for prizes such as a fitness and wellness basket containing assorted gift cards, fitness equipment and self-care products.

The Fitness Expo and Health & Wellness Fair runs from 10 am to 1 pm Saturday, June 8 at Willamalane Adult Activity Center, 215 W. C Street, Springfield. FREE. Childcare will be available.

