The Beauty Of Raptors

The beautiful and stately creatures from the Cascades Raptor Center are showcased in lovely paintings this month at the Emerald Art Center in Springfield, and they, along with artworks at five other locations, can be seen June 14 at the Downtown Springfield 2nd Friday Art Walk. Raptors of the Pacific Northwest is an exhibit from the Cascade Raptor Center’s 2024 Raptor Art Challenge. It features Oregon artists and their portraits of birds of prey found in the Pacific Northwest landscape. The juried exhibition includes selections of youth and adult artists, and it captures the creative relationship to raptor species and the importance of their stewardship. The Art Walk is free.

The Downtown Springfield 2nd Friday Art Walk is 5 pm to 7:30 pm Friday, June 14, at six locations in Springfield. More information about the Art Walk is at EmeraldArtCenter.org. Raptors of the Pacific Northwest is on exhibit through June 28 at Emerald Art Center, 500 Main Street, Springfield. Gallery hours are 11 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Suggested donations during normal gallery hours are $3 per person and $5 per family. More information about the Cascades Raptor Center is at CascadesRaptorCenter.org. — Dan Buckwalter

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP