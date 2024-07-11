Reach New Heights at Open Climb

Curious George, Mowgli, Tree Climbing Eugene and every little kid ever. All of them understand the simple joys and healthy benefits of climbing trees. Tree Climbing Eugene also knows that the activity is not limited to little kids and fictional jungle characters, and that’s why it hosts Open Climb in Maurie Jacobs Park every second and fourth Sunday from July 14 through Oct. 27. The event consists of roped, guided tree climbs where facilitators lead you through the whole process, from monkeying up the trees to descending back to earth. Owner Nichole Orr says, “As our tree climbing facilitator assists each person into the canopy, time slows down, senses are heightened and a completely unique experience can be found.” It’s the perfect opportunity to soak up some fresh air, get your head in the clouds and even make a squirrel friend. While they can only guide three climbers at a time on a rotating basis, guides provide all guests with take-home field journals to explore their expansive “tree-library” while waiting for their turn. If you haven’t been climbing trees since you were a kid, that’s totally OK! This is a no-experience needed event. The only requirement for attendance is being 5 years of age or older, and minors must be accompanied by an adult. Climbers are also invited to pay within their means. So, this Sunday, drop in or save your spot online, and head to Maurie Jacobs Park to look for the ropes hanging from the trees. “See you at the tree!” Orr says.

Open Climb is noon to 3 pm every second and fourth Sunday from July 14 through Oct. 27 in Maurie Jacobs Park,169 Fir Lane. Ages 5+ are permitted, but minors must be accompanied by an adult. The climbing saddles fit waist sizes 20”-45”. The event is pay what you can. For more information or to save a spot, visit TreeClimbingEugene.com/Open-Climbs. — Savannah Brown

