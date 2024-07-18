Punk Rock is RAD

Are you ready to party? Blairally hosts the Radical Alternative Development Benefit Punk Show Carnival this Saturday, July 20, to raise money for RAD’s nonprofit attorney fees. RAD is a Lane County-based organization of mental health specialists, drug/alcohol counselors and social workers. Brijit Jenkins, a certified drug/alcohol counselor and RAD’s founder, says the goal of RAD is to give people “a safe space where they can be creative, truly express themselves and see their ideas come to life.” The punk show carnival does exactly that. “The kids that come to our shows are really into that type of stuff,” Jenkins says, “being eccentric and weird and having a place to express those things.” Five bands will perform throughout the evening; Rot//Woven, /root_DIR, Ablation Cascade, Moon Bandits and The Limes will each show off their unique spin on punk. Rot//Woven, Jenkin’s band that is made up of RAD board members, will headline the show at 8 pm. Guests can play carnival games such as Pin the Patch on the Punk and Punk Rock Piñata Entry, but you don’t need to win to get a prize. Free instruments donated by the community will be available for kids to take at their discretion. Entry is just $10 and people of all ages can attend from 5 pm to 9 pm. After 9 pm, however, Blairally is a 21+ venue. Proceeds from the event will go towards paying off the $4,500 of attorney fees going towards RAD becoming a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Jenkins says RAD plans to open an all ages venue for shows and more after earning nonprofit status.

The RAD Benefit Punk Show Carnival runs from 5 pm to 11:55 pm on Saturday, July 20, at Blairally, 245 Blair Blvd. All ages are welcome until 9 pm. $10. For more information on RAD events, visit @RAD.Eugene.Oregon on Instagram.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP