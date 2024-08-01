See Some Sea Shanties

Are you looking to rest your sea legs? Ken Bacon (guitar/vocals), John Molinari (bass/vocals) and Matthew Kelty (vocals) take the stage at The Pint Pot Pub, Eugene’s foremost Celtic public house, August 4. Officially formed in April 2022, The Whiskey Rogues play a blend of Irish, Scottish and nautical music. Approximately 80 percent of what the group performs comes from the 19th century or older, Kelty says, and the trio enjoys “digging up old songs and dusting them off.” From nostalgic folk music to rousing sea shanties, The Whiskey Rogues bring a traditional presence to The Pint Pot Pub. “The music fits the venue and the venue fits the music,” Molinari says. “It’s a match made in heaven.” Although the subject matter of their songs may not always be joyous, The Whiskey Rogues are sure to keep things upbeat. “Not even tales of death, woe and dismemberment can tamp down their infectious humor and indomitable spirits,” Kelty says of the Irish and Scottish. That sense of humor carries over to how the band interacts amongst themselves, too, and is apparent in how the group came to their name. “We must have pondered, argued about and disagreed over scores of possibilities,” Molinari says. “Feelings were hurt, words were exchanged and eye contact was avoided.” In the end, Bacon, Molinari and Kelty settled on The Whiskey Rogues to honor The Pint Pot Pub’s extensive whiskey collection and their own propensity for sea-faring tunes.

The Whiskey Rogues perform 6 pm on August 4 at The Pint Pot Pub, 195 East 17th Avenue. FREE.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP