Hopping to the Beat

Daddy Rabbit, a Eugene-based ’50s-style rock ’n’ roll band, is premiering their newest album, Steal Some Time, with a CD Release Party at Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub Friday, August 9. Daddy Rabbit — a trio made up of Robert Jacobs (guitar/vocals), Kasey Rajkovic (drums/vocals) and Josh Swearengin (bass/vocals) — plays a mix of ’50s-style rock, ballads, doo-wop and rockabilly. The party celebrates the release of the trio’s sixth album, which features 12 original tracks. Jacobs says that Daddy Rabbit’s work is made up of 70 percent covers and 30 percent originals, and the newest album features “the most ballads we’ve ever written.” Jacobs started Daddy Rabbit in 2013, but the three current members have only been playing together for the past two years. The name Daddy Rabbit comes from a nickname given to Jacobs by an old bandmate, he says. “It fits the style of music well.” That style, he says, is old school. “I don’t think anyone is doing this style of rock ’n’ roll at this time,” Jacobs says. Of Steal Some Time, Jacobs says, “it’s our best yet.”

The Daddy Rabbit CD Release Party is 7 to 10 pm Friday, August 9, at Mac’s Restaurant & Nightclub, 1626 Willamette Street. FREE.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP