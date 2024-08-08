Logos to Sidewalks in Letters

A Mixed Bag for Redesign

The color is nice, the calendar is easier, the logo is a bust. Two lines of identical print — how creative is that? I suggest a contest with grade schoolers. Surely they will come up with an improvement.

Don French

Eugene

The Joys of Being a Pedestrian

I thank Doyle Srader for pointing out the joys of being a pedestrian. Walking is a great way to notice the details of what makes your neighborhood special, to support your nearby businesses, and to get to know your neighbors.

Srader also provided tips for walking safely. I would add one additional suggestion: watch your step! Many of Eugene’s sidewalks are cracked, broken and hazardous, and hundreds of people have broken bones after tripping on a broken sidewalk.

Maintaining the sidewalk is actually the responsibility of the property owner, so I urge anyone who can to repair their broken sidewalks. But it’s such a large problem that a group called Citizens United to Repair Broken Sidewalks (CURBS) is urging the city to develop a city-wide strategy for fixing Eugene’s sidewalks. You can join the effort at Best-oregon.org/coc/walk.

Eugene residents are known for being into tripping — but not on our public sidewalks!

Sue Wolling

Eugene

That Dam is Trouble

On August 3 I watched the Eugene Springfield Fire department make a difficult rescue of a man that was stranded at the Millrace low head dam on the Willamette River just east of the I-5 bridge. The individual was extremely lucky to have survived, especially without wearing a life vest.

My son and I were tubing on the Willamette two years ago when we were caught in the Millrace. My son popped out of the swirling current, but I did not, and I was in serious trouble. I could see my son as I was spinning and slamming against the concrete abutments, and he was standing on the shallow rocks inflating his life vest. It was all I could do to motion for him not to try and rescue me otherwise he could get sucked under the violent water. I inflated my life vest and what seemed like an eternity I popped out — totally exhausted!

No agency seems to take ownership of the Millrace, and the Fire department says that nine out of 10 people pop out of the Millrace. What about the one that doesn’t? If the Oregon State Water Board won’t take action and dismantle the dam, then install warning signs. Large signage at Island Park and at the West D Street Boat Ramp that could say, “Stay Right” at all times. It will save your life!

Frank Harper

Springfield

The Day Will Come

Have charges been levied versus the embezzler?

Gary Vant Hul

McKenzie Bridge

Editor’s Note: Our latest update was in the August 1 issue. We are hoping to hand our information over to the Eugene Police Department soon. We are as anxious to move forward on this as our readers are.

Keep the Wilderness Wild

Wilderness provides the highest form of protection for our land. That is where we go for solitude and to experience the natural world in all its glory. That is where our wildlife goes to escape the chaos of the modern world.

Now comes the threat to all those benefits by the intrusion of mountain bikes. The Wilderness Act specifically prohibits “mechanized” devices in designated wilderness. That means everything from logging trucks to off road vehicles to bicycles.

Who is behind this push to invade the wilderness? On the face of it, right wing conservative, Mike Lee of Utah. Who is behind him? The mountain bike manufacturers who want to sell more mountain bikes. Just like gun manufacturers who pretend the Second Amendment defines individuals as “well regulated militias” so they can sell more guns.

There are plenty of unprotected areas where mountain bikes can ride. Just say no mountain bikes in the wilderness.

Dave Stone

Springfield

What Happened at KWAX?

Thank you for running a short update on KWAX in Slant (July 25). As you report, Peter Van de Graaff had many reasons for his move from the radio station. One phrase of his caught my attention: “some of [his reasons for leaving] are not fit for publication,” and so he can only say “no comment.” What the heck?

As reporters for the community news, wouldn’t this be important to flesh out? I wouldn’t want to invade his privacy, but as a community-owned radio station, it would seem that we might have a reason to care about this. Was he pushed out? Did something nefarious occur?

Could you assign a reporter and do some digging? I’m sure others would like to know as well.

Lou Caton

Eugene

Bikes, Dogs and the Homeless

Your last newsletter asked about bike safety. Here’s a true anecdote from my life.

I was bit by a homeless guy’s unleashed dog on my morning bike commute last week. It attacked me as I passed on the Fern Ridge Path and the man’s tepid attempts to control it verbally failed to prevent it from getting a solid chomp on my left calf. To me, this incident is indicative of the broader situation of homeless people having to live on the bike paths.

I’m not a pearl clutcher, but it does suck having to commute through people’s beds, and this exact eventuality has never been far from my mind. Unfortunately, there’s no solution since our liberal economy requires commodified housing to suppress the cost of labor. So I’ll just cope.

Penelope Pascal

Eugene

Editor’s note: To get EW’s email newsletters go to EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter.

Thank You to OCF

Thanks to everyone (staff, volunteers) involved in putting on the Oregon Country Fair, especially those who live and work in the Veneta area. Thank you for your patience and kindness in hosting Fair visitors each year.

The Fair always amazes me. It’s such a contrast to how our society generally functions. It reminds me to be kind and careful in my communication and life.

I do hope that the powers that be will clear the woody debris collecting in the Fairground forests as I fear these may become kindling in our fire-prone region. I am happy to come and help with this work.

Until we meet again — thank you!

Albert Kaufman

Portland

Going With Harris

My boyfriend and I recently decided to leave the Democratic Party due to our dissatisfaction with Joe Biden’s leadership. We found ourselves gravitating towards Robert F. Kennedy Jr., seeing him as a better alternative in the face of a Biden vs. Donald Trump scenario.

But, with Biden stepping out of the reelection race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, we’ve had a change of heart. The prospect of Harris becoming the presumptive nominee has reignited our faith in the Democratic Party. Although I’m not yet 18 and can’t vote, I’m thrilled to campaign for her, and my boyfriend is eagerly looking forward to casting his vote in her favor.

While we remain registered Independents for now, we’re optimistic about the direction the Democratic Party is taking. This positive shift has us considering rejoining the party in the future.

It’s a go for Project Coconut, and we’re excited about the possibility of seeing a Madame President in our youth.

Devon Lawson and Abraham Constantino

Walterville

Beware the Amendment

Coming to you in November, courtesy of three commissioners on the county board, is a politically motivated amendment to the County Charter which will enable new commissioner districts in 2026 that will be based on outdated 2020 census numbers. However, the Charter itself allows for redistricting “not less than every 10 years.” The last redistricting was in 2021 (one year late due to COVID) and the next lawful redistricting process is scheduled for 2030.

The districts these three commissioners want immediately did not have enough board support in 2020 to get ’er done. Therefore, according to Commissioner Pat Farr, the existing districts were enacted by an undemocratic process. Note that what they wanted four years ago came from the same private citizen who put forward what will be put to you, the voters, in November. This required subverting the County Charter Review Committee recommendations.

It is clear their intent is gerrymandering East Lane County to cement what they expect to be a four person right leaning majority for years to come. And so, on a 3-2 vote they have pushed through a board order at the 11th hour that enables actions that have had no public vetting.

Please pay attention to this ballot issue.

Hope Vaccher

Eugene

ONLINE EXTRA LETTERS

Have a Plan

For years, I thought the Republican Party GOP moniker stood for Got nO Plan. They hollered for years to replace the Affordable Care Act with what? Got nO Plan. Solve the immigration challenge? Got nO Plan that makes sense or is fair, just a big, big wall and a Project 2025/Agenda 47 blueprint for mass deportations.

However, after Donald Trump’s spiel to the Turning Point Action acolytes in Florida last week, I realize that the MAGA Republicans do indeed have a plan. In Trump’s own words: “Christians, get out and vote just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what, it’ll be fixed. It will be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you Christians. I’m a Christian. I love you, get out, you gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote.”

My plan? Vote for Kamala Harris. Keep democracy (and voting every four years) alive and well.

Karen Myers

Eugene

Israel on the Brink of Collapse

On July 19, the International Court of Justice ruled that Gaza, East Jerusalem and the West Bank are under Israeli occupation, that this occupation is illegal under international law and, as such, this occupation should not be normalized.

On July 24, the prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, spoke before a joint session of the United States Madhouse of Representatives and the Senate Madhouse. His presentation was met with almost continuous thunderous applause as the attending members of both legislative branches urged Netanyahu on in his genocidal slaughter of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, while not being reported on in any significant way by the Western press, Israel itself is rapidly becoming a complete madhouse as its citizens, whether pro Netanyahu or not, watch their children die in a losing war with Hamas, the Houthis of Yemen and Hezbollah, their economy and middle class lifestyle collapse, their once much vaunted cultural stability and sense of security disintegrate, all the while suffering on a daily basis from the threat of drone and missile attacks initiated by their Islamic neighbors.

As a sovereign nation Israel is balancing on the knife edge of a strategic collapse that would bring to an end the 76-year old Zionist experiment in the Levant. And there is, in fact, nothing that the government or leaders of the United States, regardless of the amount of money or military hardware they provide to Israel, can do about it.

We’ll see what the future brings.

Steven Johnston

Creswell

Get It Right for the Children

Sen. Ron Wyden said it right: “Sixteen million kids will be worse off and half a million will remain in poverty” since the Senate didn’t pass the Tax Relief for American Workers and Families Act. This in spite of Wyden’s hard work across the aisle and the fact that it passed by a large bipartisan majority in the House. Must be politics at play, keeping hope from children and families. It’s time to thank Wyden for his hard work and encourage him to keep it up to pass this ladder out of poverty at the earliest opportunity!

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington