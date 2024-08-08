March and Party with Pride

Eugene Pride’s annual Pride in the Park is August 10 at Alton Baker Park

It’s time to wear your colors and march with Pride, bike with Pride and party with Pride. The annual Pride in the Park festival (10 am to 7 pm Saturday, August 10, at Alton Baker Park. FREE) returns to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. Music, dancing and drag will be featured on two stages. Among the music headliners this year are singer-songwriter B DeVeaux (1:30 pm on the Main Stage), who, the Eugene Pride press release notes, uses their music to voice the issues that the Black community faces and to portray their experience in this world. Also, Eugene’s own DawnMichelle Neveau, otherwise known as Club Neveau, will be DJing with a hypnotic groove (4:40 pm and 6:10 pm on the Main Stage). When not performing, the Eugene Pride press release says she spends her time in the studio creating her own music and vibe, usually tunes with positive messages and mental health awareness. In addition, Eugene Pride will award a total $15,000 in scholarships, the most in the festival’s history, to five youth for post-secondary education (11:20 am on the Main Stage). Highlights on the Community Stage include Poetry with Jalen Thompson (2 pm) and DJ Jon Smith (5:30 pm), and there will be a youth zone, a veterans village, food carts, a beer garden, a clothing swap and a sober circle. How do you get to Pride in the Park? Glad you asked. There is the annual Rally and March to the festival (the rally begins at 8:30 am at Kesey Square, East Broadway and Willamette Street). Also, there is the Bike Ride to Eugene Pride (gather 11:15 am at Monroe Park, West 10th Avenue and Monroe Street. FREE valet parking at the festival). If you’re driving, Eugene Pride notes that there will be disability access parking spots onsite at Alton Baker Park with an ADA placard and to use Club Road to avoid traffic along Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. Also, Lane Transit District has two routes available to the festival (Route 13 and Route 67). More information about transportation is at EugenePride.org. The day is still young when Pride in the Park ends so, by all means, continue the party into the night. Out at Night: The After Party with Billy Chambers is a comedy-filled evening (8 pm to 10 pm at Slice Pizzeria & Bar, 325 Blair Boulevard. $5) or head to the Pride All Stars Show (10 pm to 2 am at Spectrum, 150 West Broadway. FREE) to celebrate at Spectrum one last time.

