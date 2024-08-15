Art with Natural Detritus

It’s a different look at nature, to be sure — art made with natural detritus — and Jamie Newton creates interesting and contemplative work with it. Interacting with the elemental has been the trademark of Newton’s artistic career, and he shows a sample of his work that is visually alluring for an exhibition at White Lotus Gallery starting August 16. slightly askew / jamie newton will include fire drawings, assemblage pieces, ink paintings, sculptures and prints of driftwood sculptures he has created on trips to the Oregon Coast. There is what he calls a drawing of his sculpture “on the beach. neahkannie / manzanita, oregon” as well as “fire book,” which uses maple wood charcoal and smoke on paper. Newton, as noted in a 2019 post in TheArtBlog.org, hikes through the wilderness in search of sticks, leaves, rocks, petals, berries and small tree stems to make intricate and intimate dramas of man conversing with nature.

slightly askew / jamie newton is August 16 through September 28 at White Lotus Gallery, 767 Willamette Street. Gallery hours are 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday. An opening reception for Newton’s exhibit is 1 pm to 3 pm Saturday, August 17, at White Lotus Gallery. FREE.

