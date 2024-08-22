A Return to the Station

His artistic voice comes from the tenor saxophone, and it is a sound to behold. One-time Eugene resident Adam Harris returns to The Jazz Station with The Adam Harris Quartet August 23, and while he has played at The Jazz Station numerous times through the years, this concert marks the 10-year anniversary of his first album — The Adam Harris Quintet: Live at The Jazz Station — which featured the internationally acclaimed pianist George Colligan. The concert has Harris teaming up with Chris Orsinger on bass, Adam Carlson on drums and David Morgenroth on piano. Harris has a busy performance schedule up and down the West Coast. He has played with the likes of bassist Dave Holland, trumpeters Wynton Marsalis and Randy Brecker as well as saxophonist Joshua Redman. A graduate of Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle and the New England Conservatory in Boston, Harris had been teaching at Western Oregon University. This fall he starts a new job as the band instructor at Ashland High School.

The Adam Harris Quartet performs 7:30 pm Friday, August 23, at The Jazz Station, 124 West Broadway. Tickets are $20 at TheJazzStation.org.

