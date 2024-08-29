Good Food, Good Drinks, Great Artistic Dancing

Food, drink and dance — and be sure to add some glitter. What more can anyone ask for on a late summer weekend? Fermata Ballet Collective starts off a ballet weekend August 30 with the Disco Dream Gala — please dress up because glamor and glitter are encouraged. Not only can you enjoy a contemporary dance performance, there will be nonalcoholic cocktails from High Street Tonics and hors d’oeuvres as well as raffle baskets from local businesses and artisans. Fermata Ballet Company is a Eugene company founded in 2020. Its mission statement, noted on its website, is to “diversify ballet” by “acknowledging identity, personal experience and creating enriching and inclusive programing.” Ballet Fantastique follows August 31 with its annual Ballet in the Vineyard at Silvan Ridge Winery, a benefit performance for the Eugene-based ballet company. As the sun sets behind the rolling hills of the winery, you can eat from the globally inspired menu items of the Lily Belle Bistro food truck and listen to music from Argentine composer Juan Luqui and French composer Mauve Robichez while watching the Ballet Fantastique dancers perform uplifting and site-specific choreography.

Fermata Ballet Collective’s Disco Dream Gala is 7:30 pm Friday, August 30, at the Midtown Arts Center, 174 East 16th Avenue. Tickets are $35 to $60 at FermataBalletCollective.com. Ballet in the Vineyard with Ballet Fantastique is 6 pm Saturday, August 31, at Silvan Ridge Winery, 27012 Briggs Hill Road. General admission tickets are $35 and can be purchased at BalletFantastique.org. All proceeds benefit Ballet Fantastique’s arts and education programs.

