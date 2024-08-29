Two Nights of Sterling Music

Romantic masterpieces from two German composers blend with tango, jazz and classical music are played with a twist of humor when Chamber Music Amici presents the two-day Summer Mini Festival at Mount Pisgah Arboretum. The Sept. 3 concert features the “Piano Trio in G Minor” by Clara Schumann, the wife of legendary composer Robert Schumann, as well as the “Horn Trio in E-flat Major” by Johannes Brahms. Musicians for the concert include Joseph Berger on French horn, Sunmi Chang on violin, Jason Duckles on cello and Eunhye Grace Choi, Chamber Music Amici’s artistic director, on piano. On Sept. 4, Chamber Music Amici returns with an almost entirely different roster of musicians playing tango works from Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla and Oregon composer Kenji Bunch as well as music by Felix Mendelssohn and Bohuslav Martinů. Tomás Cotik on violin, Benjamin Greanya on bassoon, Wonkak Kim on clarinet, Joseph Klause on trumpet and Steven Pologe on cello (pictured) join Choi for the evening of music. — Dan Buckwalter

Chamber Music Amici’s two-day Summer Mini Festival is Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the White Oak Pavilion at Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Road. Both concerts start at 6:45 pm. Tickets are $40 for pavilion seating, $5 for students and accompanying adults, and lawn seating is FREE with registration at ChamberMusicAmici.org.

