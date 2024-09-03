Vote in the Best of Eugene Nomination Round!

It’s time to vote in Best of Eugene! Here’s the basic rules

First, keep it local but also know— it’s all of Lane County!

This is the nomination round. It will be followed by a runoff round. You may vote once in each round. We will only count your vote if you fill in 10 or more categories and provide contact info for verification.

We’re going to say it again — the contest is limited to local and locally based people and institutions.

If you are a business or a person who wants to be nominated for a category encourage you to click on the free Register My Business link on the ballot, which will help us make sure we have your information correct. Please note you have to have a URL to register. We suggest if for example you are running for Best Librarian that you use the library website if you don’t have a personal one.

If you really want to promote your business, you can also, for the first time, take out an ad.

Nominations end noon Sept. 9 and the runoff round begins Sept. 12 and ends noon Oct. 4.

Have fun! And vote!