Herencia Hispana Takes Center Stage

Comunidad y Herencia Cultural and Eugene Arte Latino have partnered to present Herencia Hispana, an evening of dance and celebration! The evening begins with an hour of folkloric dances, or bailes folclóricos, which are choreographed dances that tell tales of local culture and lifestyle in Latin American countries. Next comes an el grito ceremony, which celebrates the rallying cry for Mexican independence from Spain in 1810. Herencia Hispana’s el grito features a speech about Mexico’s independence and a community shout recognizing it.. Following the ceremony is an hour of mariachi and then traditional dances from Argentina and Bolivia. Finally, the dance floor opens to the public, where everyone can get their groove on to the tunes of Albino Vega y Su Legado. Albino Vega y Su Legado are from Medford and Antonio Huerta, the director of Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, says Herencia Hispana wants “to mix the musicians and styles and support artists from different regions of Oregon.” Hungry? There will be food available for purchase from eateries including Los Faroles Taqueria and Delicias Tiki Tiki, both of which are Mexican. Herencia Hispana is the largest performance at the Springfield Block Party, taking center stage at Springfield City Hall for the 10th time.

Herencia Hispana is 5 pm to 10 pm Friday, Sept. 6, at Springfield City Hall, 225 5th Street, Springfield. FREE.

