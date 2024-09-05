Slant — No Weasels 

• City Club of Eugene starts its new programming year Friday, Sept. 6, at noon, at its new location — WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. The speaker is former Rep. Peter DeFazio talking on “Threats to Democracy: Should you be Concerned?”

• Voting for Best of Eugene’s nomination round is still open! You have until noon Sept. 9 to get your nominations in for your fav Lane County people, nonprofits, eateries and more! Check out new categories like Best Librarian and old winners like Best Local Hellraiser. EW’s annual Best Of issue comes out Oct. 24. ​​Vote.eugeneweekly.com.

• And as long as you are online, check out our online extra story about the Bigstock music festival at HooDoo Ski Area this weekend, Sept. 6-7 — it’s a fundraiser for Cascadia Wildlands and Oregon Adaptive Sports and your chance to rock out in the Willamette National Forest. Read all about it at EugeneWeekly.com.

• The Ferret Olympics are back! Well, the Ferret Agility Trials are, as the event was forced to change its name in 2005 following a lawsuit threat from the weasels on the U.S. Olympic Committee. The tube-shaped athletes continue to participate following the name change, and this year’s competition will take place from noon to 4 pm Sunday, Sept. 8, at Emerald Park Pavillion. The free show benefits the Lane Area Ferret Shelter, and your own slinky friend can participate for a $3 registration fee. Go for gold!

• The West Eugene JH Baxter site has been a source of toxics and concern for neighbors for years. This week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it’s proposing to add Baxter to the Superfund National Priorities List — a list of hazardous waste sites in the United States eligible for cleanup financed under the federal Superfund Program. The public can comment on the proposal through Nov. 4. Go to EPA.gov and search Baxter.

• Bloodworks Northwest has put out the word that there’s an “urgent and critical need for blood donations following Labor Day weekend.” Appointments and locations can be found by visiting Bloodworksnw.org.