You’re welcome — not as in response to a “thank you” but as in a welcoming to the community. That’s the sentiment that Eugene Family YMCA wishes to spread with its third annual Welcoming Festival, noon to 3 pm Sunday, Sept. 22, The YMCA says it wants to recognize the contributions immigrants make to the community. The Welcoming Festival is the finale of “Welcoming Week,” a national movement led by Welcoming America, a nonprofit with the aim of creating more inclusive communities by providing guidance to communities on steps that can be taken so that everyone, including those who choose to make the U.S. their home, will thrive. “Eugene thrives when all of its residents — no matter where they’re from — feel welcomed and valued,” says Cass Averill, coordinator of the Welcoming Festival.

The festival will promote cross-cultural understanding with the goal of bringing together immigrants and U.S.-born residents. Food carts at the festival include El Buen Sabor, SweetBay Shave Ice, Stretched Noodles and Franz Bread Grilled Cheese Truck. Cultural performances and family activities will also be there to enjoy.

And with this year being an even number, election season is upon us. The YMCA will host a voter registration booth at the festival. Other booths that will be at the festival include community organizations like CASA of Lane County, Skipping Stones Magazine, University of Oregon Museum of Natural History, Asian American Council of Oregon, Refugee & Immigrant Services Program and more.

The Welcoming Festival is noon to 3 pm, Sunday, Sept. 2, at the Eugene Family YMCA, 600 East 24th Avenue, and it’s free to attend.

