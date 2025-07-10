An Immersive Blooming Experience at McKenzie River Lavender

Lavender is blooming, and there’s no better place to enjoy the bloom than the McKenzie River Lavender Bloom Festival, as they welcome visitors to their annual event July 11 through 13. McKenzie River Lavender owner Carol Tannenbaum describes the scenery and experience as “beautiful acres full of purple color… sitting by the river smelling lavender.” Spend the blooming season celebrating with friends and family in an open, scenic environment with U-pick lavender while listening to live music all weekend long. The music lineup includes Songs of the Decades, Kelly Thibodeaux and World Fiddle with many more. There will also be food vendors on site like DW Smokehouse, Most Wanted Espresso, Flying Fancy Cotton Candy and Soft Peaks Cakery. Lavender Bloom has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for an outdoor activity or local artisans selling unique clothing, jewelry, glass and art. Flatbed Farms will be vending natural skin care products, including soaps, lotions, scrubs and local honey. Color Me Glad Face Painting will be available for both kids and adults. Spend the weekend activating all your senses while exploring the vast lavender blooming environment that the McKenzie River has to offer.

McKenzie River Lavender Bloom Festival is 10 am to 5 pm, July 11 to 13, at McKenzie River Lavender, 40882 McKenzie Hwy, Springfield. The event is free and open to all ages. For more information, visit McKenzieRiverLavender.com

