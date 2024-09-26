Discover Eugene’s Creative Pulse at the First Friday ArtWalk

Image by Kiki Boniki

Prepare to immerse yourself in all things visual at this month’s First Friday ArtWalk sponsored by the Lane Arts Council and the city of Eugene Cultural Services Department. As a part of Eugene Visual Arts Week, the ArtWalk is the perfect way to dive into Eugene’s creative art scene. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or just curious about what’s happening, this evening has something for everyone — and it’s guaranteed to leave you feeling inspired. First up, be sure to check out Queer Faces of Eugene by Kiki Boniki on the south windows of the city-owned Atrium Building. This digital exhibit features portraits of queer individuals and celebrates the diversity that defines Eugene’s vibrant culture. If you’re looking for a more hands-on experience, head over to Art with Alejandro where local artist Alejandro Sarmiento will be painting live and inviting participants to join the creative process. You can contribute to a collaborative piece or dive into making something entirely on your own. For those drawn to something more thought-provoking, be sure to visit the Crow’s Fear exhibit by the late Rick Bartow at the Karin Clarke Gallery. This collection features large pastels, hand-colored lithographs and smaller drawings that engage viewers with Bartow’s signature exploration of mythology, transformation and the subconscious. So whether you’re diving into the powerful portraits of Queer Faces of Eugene, getting your hands dirty at Art with Alejandro or exploring the introspective works of Crows Fear, this month’s First Friday ArtWalk promises an evening packed with creativity and inspiration.

More information about the Eugene Visual Arts Week — Sept. 27 through Oct. 6 — is at Eugene-or.gov/vaw. Eugene’s First Friday ArtWalk is 5:30 pm, Friday, Oct. 4, and kicks off at the Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 East 8th Avenue.

