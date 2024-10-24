Dance the Night Away

Bollywood Horror returns to WOW Hall with DJ Anjali and The Incredible Kid in tow Friday, Oct. 25. The duo celebrates how musical genres defy national borders and unite cultures. With roots in bhangra, Bollywood and global bass, DJ Anjali and The Incredible Kid seamlessly combine dubstep, Arabic hip hop, Balkan beats, reggaeton, urban Desi and more. The only thing “horrifying” about their beats is how sore you’ll be after dancing through the night to them. — Emma J Nelson

Bollywood Horror – DJ Anjali & The Incredible Kid is 8 pm to 11 pm Friday, Oct. 25, at WOW Hall, 291 West 8th Avenue. Doors open at 7 pm. $15 advance, $20 day of show.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP