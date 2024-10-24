Endorsements at a Glance

Federal Offices

President

Kamala Harris/ Tim Walz, Democrat

US Representative 4th District

Val Hoyle, Democrat

Statewide

Secretary of State

Tobias Read, Democrat, Independent, Working Families

State Treasurer

Elizabeth Steiner, Democrat

Attorney General

Dan Rayfield, Democrat, Working Families

Senate District 5

Jo Beaudreau, Democrat

State Representative House District 7

John Lively, Democrat, Independent, Working Families

State Representative House District 8

Lisa Fragala, Democrat

State Representative House District 10

David Gomberg, Democrat, Independent, Republican

State Representative House District 12

Michelle Emmons, Democrat

State Representative House District 13

Nancy Nathanson, Democrat

State Representative District House 14

Julie Fahey, Democrat

State Ballot Measures

Measure 115 (Impeachment)

Authorizes impeachment of statewide elected officials by Oregon Legislature with two-thirds vote by each House; establishes process. Yes.

Measure 116 (Statewide Compensation Commission)

Establishes “Independent Public Service Compensation Commission” to determine salaries for specified officials; eliminates legislative authority to set such salaries. Yes.

Measure 117 (Ranked Choice Voting)

Gives voters the option to rank candidates in order of preference; the candidate receiving the majority of votes in final round wins. Yes.

Measure 118 (Oregon Rebate)

Increases highest corporate minimum taxes; distributes revenue to eligible individuals; state replaces

reduced federal benefits. No.

Measure 119 (Cannabis Union)

Cannabis retailers/processors must remain neutral regarding communications to their employees from labor organizations; penalties. No.

Lane County

Lane County Commission

South Eugene Commissioner

Laurie Trieger

Lane County Measures

Measure No: 20-359 (County Expenditures)

Repeals Section 32 of the Lane County Charter, which imposes specific limits on annual county expenditures. Yes.

Measure No: 20-360 (East Alton Baker Park)

Repeals Section 33 of the Lane County Charter, which imposes restrictions on the use and development of East Alton Baker Park. Yes.

Measure No: 20-361 (Income Tax)

Repeals Section 34 of the Lane County Charter, which limits the rate of any Lane County income tax and directs how revenues are to be used. Yes.

Measure No: 20-362 (Gerrymander)

Creates a redistricting commission to start in 2026, thereafter redistricting after each decennial census. No.

City of Eugene

Mayor

Kaarin Knudson

City Councilor Ward 1

Eliza Kashinsky

City Councilor Ward 2

Matthew Keating

City Councilor Ward 7

Lyndsie Leech

City Councilor Ward 8

Randy Groves

Eugene Water & Electric Board

Wards 1 & 8

Tim Morris

Wards 2 & 3

John Barofsky

Wards 6 & 7

Sonya Carlson

Oakridge

Measure No: 20-364 (Allow voters to show preferences between candidates for city elections, aka STAR Voting) No.