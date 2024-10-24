Endorsements at a Glance

Federal Offices
President
Kamala Harris/ Tim Walz, Democrat
US Representative 4th District
Val Hoyle, Democrat
Statewide
Secretary of State
Tobias Read, Democrat, Independent, Working Families
State Treasurer
Elizabeth Steiner, Democrat
Attorney General
Dan Rayfield, Democrat, Working Families
Senate District 5
Jo Beaudreau, Democrat
State Representative House District 7
John Lively, Democrat, Independent, Working Families
State Representative House District 8
Lisa Fragala, Democrat
State Representative House District 10
David Gomberg, Democrat, Independent, Republican
State Representative House District 12
Michelle Emmons, Democrat
State Representative House District 13
Nancy Nathanson, Democrat
State Representative District House 14
Julie Fahey, Democrat
State Ballot Measures
Measure 115 (Impeachment)
Authorizes impeachment of statewide elected officials by Oregon Legislature with two-thirds vote by each House; establishes process. Yes.
Measure 116 (Statewide Compensation Commission)
Establishes “Independent Public Service Compensation Commission” to determine salaries for specified officials; eliminates legislative authority to set such salaries. Yes.
Measure 117 (Ranked Choice Voting)
Gives voters the option to rank candidates in order of preference; the candidate receiving the majority of votes in final round wins. Yes.
Measure 118 (Oregon Rebate)
Increases highest corporate minimum taxes; distributes revenue to eligible individuals; state replaces
reduced federal benefits. No.
Measure 119 (Cannabis Union)
Cannabis retailers/processors must remain neutral regarding communications to their employees from labor organizations; penalties. No.
Lane County
Lane County Commission
South Eugene Commissioner
Laurie Trieger
Lane County Measures
Measure No: 20-359 (County Expenditures)
Repeals Section 32 of the Lane County Charter, which imposes specific limits on annual county expenditures. Yes.
Measure No: 20-360 (East Alton Baker Park)
Repeals Section 33 of the Lane County Charter, which imposes restrictions on the use and development of East Alton Baker Park. Yes.
Measure No: 20-361 (Income Tax)
Repeals Section 34 of the Lane County Charter, which limits the rate of any Lane County income tax and directs how revenues are to be used. Yes.
Measure No: 20-362 (Gerrymander)
Creates a redistricting commission to start in 2026, thereafter redistricting after each decennial census. No.
City of Eugene
Mayor
Kaarin Knudson
City Councilor Ward 1
Eliza Kashinsky
City Councilor Ward 2
Matthew Keating
City Councilor Ward 7
Lyndsie Leech
City Councilor Ward 8
Randy Groves
Eugene Water & Electric Board
Wards 1 & 8
Tim Morris
Wards 2 & 3
John Barofsky
Wards 6 & 7
Sonya Carlson
Oakridge
Measure No: 20-364 (Allow voters to show preferences between candidates for city elections, aka STAR Voting) No.