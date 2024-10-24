The Haunting, the Spooky and the Quirky

Photo courtesy of The Shedd

From the deadly barber’s blade in Sweeney Todd to the evils of Jekyll and Hyde and a bloodthirsty plant in Little Shop of Horrors, musicals have always shined a light on the dark and scary side of life. And they go well with Halloween, too. A Spooky Night on Broadway at The Shedd takes samples from these hair-raising musicals and much more for two performances Oct. 26 and 27. There will also be music from The Addams Family, Young Frankenstein, The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked, among others. Torrey Newhart on piano leads a five-piece band and chorus through 29 songs that feature soloists Evynne Hollens, Adriana Ripley, Kelsey Hoeffel, Austin Comfort, Gene Chin and Bill Hulings. Get ready for the haunting, spooky and quirky.

A Spooky Night on Broadway is 7:30 pm Saturday, Oct. 26, and 3 pm Sunday, Oct. 27, at The Shedd, 285 East Broadway. Tickets are $18 to $32 and can be purchased at TheShedd.org.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP