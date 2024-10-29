Measure 117: A Better Democracy for All

Brian Smith

“We need a better democracy” is what Eugene Weekly said in its endorsement of Measure 117, which would give Oregon voters the option to rank candidates in order of preference for statewide and federal offices. The Weekly is right — we do need a better democracy: One that makes sure all voices are heard and gives voters the power to vote for who we want, how we want.

While Measure 117 represents a step forward for all Oregonians, it is especially important for Oregon’s Tribal communities that have been historically denied access to voting and continue to be disenfranchised today.

Voting is the backbone of our democracy, and Oregon has a responsibility to ensure all voices are heard, especially those historically marginalized. One of the barriers to voting for Oregon’s Native communities is our lack of trust in federal, state and local governmental systems; a distrust completely validated given the history of oppression and disenfranchisement of Native Americans. This, unfortunately, leads to our communities experiencing low voter turnout, with many of us questioning whether our votes truly matter.

The Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians (ATNI), representing 57 Northwest Tribal governments, including all of Oregon’s federally recognized Tribes, recently approved a resolution supporting Measure 117 at its 2024 annual conference. The resolution emphasizes that “if our Tribes and tribal voters can engage fully in the political system — free from the barriers that currently obstruct us — we can reclaim power and participate in a way that is fair and just.”

ATNI’s support underscores the importance of how Measure 117 and ranked choice voting gives us more power on our ballots and more trust in our democratic systems.

Measure 117 empowers people to vote their values and encourages candidates to reach out to all voters, including often left out Native voters. By requiring candidates to earn the broadest support possible to win election, Measure 117 means that candidates can no longer skate by and ignore everyone but their base.

Tribal Democracy Project, NAYA Action Fund and ATNI join over 130 Oregon organizations and locally owned small businesses already supporting Measure 117. The coalition of civic groups, small businesses and community organizations supporting Measure 117 is the largest ever assembled in our country’s history to support a ranked choice voting initiative. That should tell you something.

Many coalition partners include culturally specific organizations representing other traditionally marginalized communities, such as the Latino Network, PCUN and the Urban League of Portland.

A rising tide will lift all boats, and Measure 117 has benefits beyond enfranchising those of us typically ignored by special interests, the media and the elections industry.

Measure 117 is not an experiment. Over 50 U.S. cities, counties and states use some form of ranked choice voting, including Benton County, Corvallis, and now, for the first time, Portland. When ranked choice voting has been used in San Francisco and New York City, it has elected more women and people of color, and voters find it simple to understand and they prefer it to how we vote now.

All Oregonians deserve the opportunity to see ourselves reflected in our elected leaders. Measure 117 will give us more voice and better choices. Vote yes on Measure 117 — for a better democracy.

Lane County resident Brian Smith is a co-founder of Tribal Democracy Project and citizen of the Muscogee Nation.