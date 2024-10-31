Election Opinions

Union Member for Hoyle

My name is Brian Lemke, I am a proud member of Carpenters Local 541 in Eugene.

I’m writing to share my personal endorsement for Val Hoyle, she has always been there for the working men and women of Oregon and I strongly feel she has the experience and aptitude to continue to fight for all Oregonians to protect our JOBS-WAGES-AND-BENNEFITS that we continue to fight for in this great state.

Thank you for your time.

Brian Lemke

Eugene

Science-Deprived Politics

PBS recently reported that Donald J. Trump wants to overturn the traditional American vaccine mandate for schools. In his stump speeches he frequently says he will end federal funding for schools who require them.

The reason we had a hundred years between deadly pandemics in the United States (Influenza in 1918, Covid in 2020) is because we enforced a vaccine mandate for schools. All 50 states have a vaccine requirement tied to school attendance, and for a very good reason.

If enacted, this childish and foolish MAGA policy position will kill millions of Americans in fairly quick order. It is not worth the fun of the conspiracy theory and the votes of science-deprived citizens to talk this way, Mr. Former President.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah