Oh Me, Oh My, Oh Market

Weekends are when markets flourish in Eugene, and aside from the staples that are the Saturday Market and the Lane County Farmers Market, three more are coming to town: the Gem Faire, the Willamette Valley Handmade Market and the Native American Arts & Crafts Makers Fashion Show and Marketplace. The Gem Faire will be in the Lane Events Center Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, and boy are those booths sparkling. Tickets for the Gem Faire are sold at the door — cash only! — and one $7 ticket gets you in for the whole weekend! You’ll probably need to go more than once, too, seeing as there are up to 75 booths of raw minerals, gemstones, jewelry and accessories to explore. There will also be jewelry cleaning, repair and sizing available on site! While you’re in the area, the Lane Events Center auditorium hosts the Willamette Valley Handmade Market on Nov. 2 to 3. This is WV Handmade Market’s 11th year, and with more than 60 artisans selling their work, there’s ample opportunity to get some early holiday shopping done. “We’re known for unique, high quality and thoughtfully curated gifts, décor, art and more,” says Stephanie Kornman, WV Handmade Market event director. The NAACM Fashion Show is Friday, Nov. 1, at the Farmers Market Pavilion. The fashion show, Futurism Inspired by Tradition: What does Indigenous Fashion Mean to You?, features an array of Indigenous fashion, artistry and performance. The NAACM returns to the pavilion Sunday, Nov. 3, with jewelry, beadwork, wood carving, clothing and more in tow. Get your shopping — for others or for yourself, we won’t tell — done over the weekend! — Emma J Nelson

Photo courtesy of Stephanie Kornman

The Gem Faire is noon to 6 pm Friday, Nov. 1, 10 am to 6 pm Saturday, Nov. 2, and 10 am to 5 pm Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Lane Events Center, 796 West 13th Avenue. Weekend passes are $7. The Willamette Valley Handmade Market is 10 am to 4 pm Nov. 2 –3, at the Lane Events Center Auditorium; FREE. The Native American Arts & Crafts Makers Fashion Show is 5:30 pm to 8 pm Friday, Nov. 1, at the Farmers Market Pavilion, 85 East 8th Avenue; FREE. The NAACM Marketplace is 10 am to 4 pm Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Farmers Market Pavilion; FREE.

