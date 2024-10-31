Sellassie Serenades Eugene with Smart Hip Hop

Los Angeles-based rapper Sellassie blends West Coast vibes with introspective, socially conscious lyrics, making him a standout in hip hop. Known for his lyrical depth and sharp storytelling, Sellassie draws on personal experiences and social issues, delivering authenticity and relatability in his music, rather than the “clowns dancing on stage promoting violence and murder” that he says he sees in modern hip hop. Sellassie is best known for his rap contest, which props up local talent with a $5,000 cash prize. Recently, he embarked on a hunger strike to protest systemic injustice and racial inequality, bringing attention to issues affecting marginalized communities. He says this protest reflected his mission to inspire change, using his platform as both a musician and activist. His art and actions resonate deeply with fans seeking substance and social impact, positioning Sellassie as both an artist and advocate for change in today’s hip-hop landscape. Sellassie is coming to Eugene Friday, Nov. 1, where he’ll be performing, along with local talent, what he describes as “socially conscious and intimate hip hop” at Sam Bond’s Garage. Tickets are sold at the door, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. The Conscious Hip Hop Tour has already been to San Clemente, Los Angeles, Vallejo, Willits, San Francisco and Oakland, and will touch down in Seattle the Saturday after visiting Eugene. The performance will be one-and-a-half to two hours long wherein Sellassie wants to subvert modern hip hop as he says he feels he’s seen “hip hop degrade, and for someone to stand away from that… It’s a beautiful form of expression.” — Mason Falor

Sellassie performs 10 pm Friday, Nov. 1, at Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Boulevard. Tickets are $10, but no one will be turned away.

