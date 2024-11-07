Best Tea Spot That Sells Local Art   

By Samantha Sobel

Portal Tea is a tea shop that’s been located in the heart of downtown Eugene since March 2021. With over 100 handcrafted teas, there is something on the Portal Tea menu for everyone. Founded in 2003 as Tea Chai Te, this community staple expanded from Portland to share its herbs with Eugene. The company rebranded to Portal Tea in April 2023 to grow the customer base and expand the menu. The menu features Portal’s original bubble tea, nitro teas, kombucha chai blends, organic apothecary blends and over 120 exclusive loose-leaf tea flavors.

Peter Licavoli, manager of the West Broadway location, says, “Tea houses and coffee shops are places that provide a safe space in the community where people of all ages can come and enjoy their space. We have a lot of students coming in, families coming in with their kids and a lot of diversity.”

Every month, a new local artist’s work decorates the walls, creating an inclusive space for the community. The shop frequently features artists who haven’t had their work displayed before.

Licavoli says, “We have a good time here. There’s not a lot of places in downtown where people can do this.”

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

Between the sparkling string lights hanging from wall to wall and the vivacious plants, the ambiance never disappoints.

Portal Tea, 41 West Broadway, is open daily from 10 am to 8 pm. 541-636-3021, PortalTea.co.