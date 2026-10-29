Best Out-of-town restaurant (not in Eugene-Springfield)

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Creswell Bakery, 182 S. 2nd, Creswell, 541-895-5885, CreswellBakery.com.

2. Dueling Spoons, 39074 Jasper Lowell Rd., Fall Creek, 541-398-8929, DuelingSpoons.net.

3. The Waterfront Depot, 1252 Bay St., Florence, 541-902-9100, TheWaterfrontDepot.com.