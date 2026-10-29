Teren Baker and Scott Mapa, The Monkey’s Paw Tiki Bar co-owners. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Bar

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. The Monkey’s Paw, 420 Main St., Spfd., 541-505-7975, Facebook.com/themonkeyspawtikibar.

2. Jackalope Lounge, 453 Willamette, 541-485-1519, JackalopeLounge.com.

3. beergarden., 777 W. 6th Ave, 541-505-9432, beergardenme.com.