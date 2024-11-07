Frankenstein Shuffles Back into the Light

Trevor Tarantino (Adam) and Akash Dhruva (Victor). Photo by Jess Simpson.

The University of Oregon Department of Theatre Arts’ production of Frankenstein: Playing with Fire opens Nov. 8 and runs for three weekends at Hope Theatre, an intimate black box venue that immerses audiences close to the stage. Directed by Michael Malek Najjar, who has collaborated with the department since 2011, this adaptation explores deeper themes beyond horror — delving into life, death and the complexities of human nature. The story unfolds through multiple actors portraying Frankenstein at different life stages, with Henry Morton as the younger Frankenstein and Landon Kobz as the infamous monster. Najjar chose a script with a philosophical tone, aiming to showcase the monster’s humanity rather than focusing solely on horror. Najjar’s direction emphasizes the transformation of Frankenstein’s creature from innocence to violence, shaped by the cruelty (and reality) of life. Rehearsals began in early fall, with actors immersing themselves in the play five days a week, including costume and design work over the summer. Najjar says he believes the black box setting will provide a more intimate experience, making each viewing unique depending on seating. Performances run Thursdays through Sundays until Nov. 24, and tickets can be purchased online at Tickets.uoregon.edu or at the door.

Frankenstein: Playing with Fire debuts 7:30 pm Friday, Nov. 8, at the University of Oregon Hope Theatre, 1231 University Street. The show is 7:30 pm Nov. 8, 9, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 and 2 pm Nov. 17 and 24. Tickets are FREE for UO students; $8 for faculty, non-UO students, youth and seniors; and $10 for adults.

