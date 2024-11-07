Laughing through the Pain

Election results getting you down? Head on over to Olsen Run Comedy Club so comedian Laurie Kilmartin can turn your frown upside down! Or, rather, commiserate with you. You’ve likely heard Kilmartin’s special brand of dark, political humor before, as she’s written for Conan, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, The Late Late Show and Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn. Her stand-up set Thursday, Nov. 7, will be the first time she takes the stage following the election, and she may just have the skewed take you need to get you through to Inauguration Day. Seating is first come, first serve, and doors open at 5:30 pm. If you want to be front row to witness Kilmartin spin election drama into gold, be sure to get in early!

Laurie Kilmartin performs 7 pm Thursday, Nov. 7, at Olsen Run Comedy Club, 44 East 7th Avenue. Doors open at 5:30 pm. $20.

