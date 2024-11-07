Only 2000s Girls Remember This

Independent singer-songwriters Joshua Radin and Ron Pope will be co-headlining at the Hult Center on Nov. 10. Pope first rose to fame in 2007 on Myspace — may it rest in peace — with the tearjerker love ballad “A Drop in the Ocean,” featured on the classic teen show Vampire Diaries. Pope usually performs with his full eight-piece band, but on this tour, it will be just him, his guitar and his piano. “The set has been different every night,” he tells Eugene Weekly. He says that the intimacy of playing solo gives him “the freedom to try all sorts of different things and see where that takes me each night.” He plans to perform songs that sprinkle throughout his almost 20-year career. It is also Pope’s first co-headlining tour. He says Radin’s “songs are so good, and he’s such a great singer. I think it’s a really fun evening.” Radin and Pope are a match made in 2000s heaven, as Radin’s collection of tearjerker love ballads such as “Winter” and “I’d Rather Be With You” from his debut album Simple Times were featured in practically every 2000s teen drama, from Scrubs to 90210 to Grey’s Anatomy. Their genres are indie-Americana and folk with occasional hints of country, but as Pope says, “Describing music with words is like trying to describe how something tastes by dancing. The best way to know what it sounds like is to listen to it.”

Joshua Radin and Ron Pope’s co-headline tour is 7:30 pm Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Hult Center, 1 Eugene Center. Tickets start at $38 at HultCenter.org.

