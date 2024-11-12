A Boy Named Cuchulain

“Hello, my name is Johnny Cash.” Those are the famous words spoken by the American music legend himself before he started performing at Folsom Prison in 1968. Fifty-six years later, Cash’s music lives on through the band “A Boy Named Sue,” headlined by baritone extraordinaire, Cuchulain (pronounced, ka-hoo-lin).

A Boy Named Sue played a show on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Hybrid Gallery. The band played Cash classics such as “I Walk the Line,” “Jackson” and “Ring of Fire.”

Throughout Cuchulain’s life, people had always likened his voice to The Man in Black, requesting that he sing songs written by Cash. “I mean, I’ve got a pretty low voice and people my whole life have been like, oh man, you know, you kind of sound like Johnny Cash,” Cuchulain says. Growing up in South Carolina on a steady diet of country music, Cuchulain says it brings him joy to perform Cash’s music

According to Cuchulain, the Pacific Northwest has a void that he wants to fill. “I feel like the Pacific Northwest deserves a Johnny Cash cover band. There’s not a lot,” Cuchulain says.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP

According to Cuchulain, he and the band would like to record the songs and eventually play more shows in the area, all while still staying true to his musical hero.

The crowd sang along, danced and interacted with Cuchulain, and asked them Cash-related trivia questions between songs. Who would have known Cash was in the Gospel, Country and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Not me.

Cuchulain’s lush baritone voice, stage presence and the band’s warm horn accompaniments made for a fun night that any Cash and music fan would love.

Follow Cuchulain’s music at CuchulainKelly.com.