A Little Salgado, A Whole Lotta Love for Springfield

It’s time again for the Springfield arts community to party. Curtis Salgado, a blues icon and Willamette High School graduate, headlines the sixth annual Springfield Mayor’s Revue Nov. 15 with a performance at Wildish Theater. Festivities begin in the early evening with a hosted reception at Emerald Art Center that features four raffle baskets, all containing gift cards and items for adventures and restaurants. The party moves to Wildish Theater, and the Blind Billy Blue and The Hot Blue Suns, led by Springfield’s own Billy Spiry, kicks off the show. After the raffle winners are announced, Salgado takes the stage. Salgado will host a special master class for select students at Thurston High School early on Friday. Last year, jazz vocalist Karla Harris shared her love for jazz at a master class at Springfield High School. The revue is a fundraiser for both the Emerald Art Center and the Springfield Rotary Club Charitable Foundation, which splits the proceeds. EAC uses its half to fund programs at the center while the Rotarians will use their half of the proceeds to help fund a new preschool room at Willamalane. “The whole bottom line is that it’s a great night out, and it all goes back into the community,” says Rae LaMarche of the Springfield Rotary Club.

The Springfield Mayor’s Revue begins at 5 pm Friday, Nov. 15, at Emerald Art Center, 500 Main Street, Springfield. The party moves to the Wildish Theater, 630 Main Street, for music and raffle at 6 pm. Tickets are $95 and can be purchased at EmeraldArtCenter.org or SpringfieldOre364Rotary.org.

