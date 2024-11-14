Divine Hair Out of This World

Courtesy of Cherie Straw

Deep Space Divine, a unique hair and fashion showcase, debuts at Eugene’s Cowfish Cafe & Lounge on Saturday, Nov. 16. Organized by Cherie Straw, owner and master stylist of Grateful Dread Hair & Makeup Artistry, the event is a celebration of bold creativity and local talent, featuring two runway showcases with 20 models and a sci-fi-inspired dance party with DJ SPOC 3PO, culminating with a 1 am costume contest. Additionally, the showcase is a tribute to Straw’s friend and mentored stylist, Tyler Scott Lee, who tragically died this year at 39 years old. The event marks the 10-year anniversary of Straw’s salon, which she founded to bring community-driven artistry to Eugene. “I really want to open more doors in my community for salon industry professionals to support, connect and collaborate with each other,” Straw says, emphasizing the event’s mission to uplift small businesses and showcase independent salons. Straw’s aim is to make Deep Space Divine an annual tradition if the event succeeds. She hopes it will foster lasting partnerships among Eugene’s hairstylists, bringing salon professionals together for collaboration and inspiration. With a mix of hair, makeup, music and fashion, Straw promises an evening that is, in her words, “truly out of this world.”

Deep Space Divine is 9 pm Saturday, Nov. 16, at Cowfish Cafe and Lounge, 62 West Broadway. Doors open at 8 pm. Tickets are $8, or FREE if you’re wearing a sci-fi costume.

