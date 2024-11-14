Highways, Middle Fingers and the Election in Letters 

Enlarging is not Better

In her book City Limits: Infrastructure, Inequality and the Future of America’s Highways, investigative journalist Megan Kimble weaves together the origins of urban highways with the stories of people impacted by our transportation system and focuses on how enlarging freeways has been proven not to work! Time and time again. If those of us in the city limits (which I am not) were to protest this proposed enlargement of the Beltline, perhaps the city would reconsider?

Deborah Mokma

Eugene

The Middle Fingers Were Too Much

While the EW has a long history for using unnecessary expletives throughout the paper, with the photo of the staff giving the finger your crassness of character now rises along with your fingers to new levels of juvenility. But the real sad part is this paper is not fit for juveniles to read. It has not been for a long time, and will only lead to a much needed source of local news and culture falling further into cultural decay and being only suitable for starting up my wood stove. What will we use to start our fires once the RG and EW both rot away?

Christopher Guilfoil

Eugene

On Surviving Dark Times

I am old, in my late 70s, and like a lot of my cohorts, I somehow survived the ’60s of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War. It was a time of “America, love it or leave it,” and many of us on the left found ourselves struggling to survive in a country, at a time when we were not wanted, when the far right worked to divide us one from another. Many of us became hermits no matter where we lived, even in cities.

But many of us found ways to survive. Sure, some emigrated to Canada, but for others, we found peace in Oregon’s forests and in Oregon’s libraries.

I discovered Han Shan, the Cold Mountain poet of ancient China, who tried to survive during a time of murderous dictators and the rise of the very rich to actual positions of god-like status, you know, like Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk live in today.

I found that disengaging and spending three days camping in the Willamette Forest let the pain of living in America as a stranger in a strange land just fall away. I found that exploring the Eugene library helped me to unite with human spirits of those who, too, despaired of ever being happy to wake in a stranger’s land.

We still have the forests, camping is still an option, at least until Trump and his oligarchs start carving up the National Forests for themselves, and goodness knows, we have a magnificent library here in Eugene.

Shan knew of the pain of being destroyed by intellectual “competition,” he knew of the pain of losing it all, but soon he just laughed at those who saw him as intellectually inferior, who dressed their own ignorance in finery.

May we all wake one day in a new America, one free from fascism, free from pretend rule of law. May our forests, and our libraries survive Donald Trump.

Hugh Massengill

Eugene

America Will Rue the Day

I’m sure America will rue the day they voted to put Donald Trump back in power just as the British rue the day they voted for Brexit!

Tom Burley

Eugene

The Script Got Flipped

The Dems deserved to lose after trumpeting “My Body My Choice” for decades (as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama had chances to codify Roe v. Wade and didn’t). Then came the lockdowns, economic ruin and mandatory vaccines. Democrats and Republicans flipped their scripts: The Dems used to be anti-war (anti-Dick Cheney) and pro-workers, but now that’s the Republican platform, at least as far as Ukraine goes. Gaza is another story. Time to stop the culture wars, arguing about who is most offended/threatened, when the Palestinians are being wiped off the map. I beseech Blugeneans to unite against U.S. imperialism! Go to FullCrazyTown.com for ideas about how to rein in the war machine before it’s too late!

Stephen Cole

Eugene

Masks and the YMCA

I got COVID a year ago and have spent the last year recovering. It’s been hard. You all can do a quick Google about the impacts of COVID.

The other day I went to the new YMCA. My community goes there, and I decided, heck, I’ll give it a chance. I like that the YMCA has an outdoor balcony on which I can exercise so I can be near fresh air. I finished my workout and got into the hot tub. Within 30 seconds someone comes over to me and says, “You cannot wear a mask in the hot tub! It’s a drowning hazard.” I asked, “Is this a personal preference or a law?” The lifeguard said, “I think it’s a preference… But regardless, I was told you have to take off the mask or get out.”

I’m fairly certain my chances of getting long COVID or giving COVID unknowingly to another who is immunocompromised is probably more likely than me drowning myself with a mask on. I ask the YMCA to get rid of this rule. As a disabled person wants to do normal human things in this society, I have felt frustrated as many of us disabled people haven’t been able to partake in societal things because people stopped masking.

Andie Whittaker

Eugene

‘A Concept of a Plan’?

I was planning to write a letter to the editor before the election. It’s a different letter now. What is the matter with America?

We have just elected a president — and Congress. We didn’t have to elect the Supreme Court — all dedicated to making things worse for almost all of us, and really really bad for some of us.

Immigrants will be rounded up and put in camps, then deported. Trans people will be denied their rights. Left-wing people and the media will be attacked. And anyone who depends on Medicaid or Obamacare will be left with no access to health care. Remember, he has “a concept of a plan” to replace Obamacare and a Congress happy to help.

Jo Alexander

Corvallis

Harris and the Dems Lost This Election

On election night we saw the tears, and I have news for y’all lefties. Donald Trump didn’t bring tears. Twas Kamala Harris and the Democrats.

When a team loses a game, a good coach doesn’t point fingers. They challenge their team to grow.

Listen up, Blue! Your team lost and lost big. So when Trump acts Trump, remember, you lost this election. Trump didn’t win it. If he is so despicable and evil, then why didn’t you easily defeat him?

Consider, this cycle we didn’t even choose our candidate? Harris was cough medicine down our throats. In prior cycles the popular candidate was blackballed twice! That’s B.S.!

Right now Blue is just another Red geopolitically, with a little domestic spice thrown in. Here’s an idea: Stop acting like the peace party while funding war. Stop acting like the party of the poor while corporate profits soar. Stop identifying with care while filling your pockets with insider traded moola.

So, when Trump flattens Palestine, remember you could have brought peace. When Trump forfeits Ukraine, you never talked peace. When Trump gives tax breaks to billionaires, wow, just enough votes from lefties to pass.

I cast my vote to give my permission to go in the world and act on my behalf. Neither party recently has deserved that permission. I refuse to vote against someone. I’ll vote when I believe in someone.

So, don’t go pointing fingers. Dig deep, Big Blue. Demand someone to believe in!

David Dodson

Eugene

Trying to Understand

I don’t believe Democrats have been this rabidly displeased since a Republican president set all their slaves free over 160 years ago.

Don Richey

Eugene

The Troika Meets

Even before Election Day, the subterranean ties that bind the troika of Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Elon Musk, tyrants with trillions, came into focus as news reports of their phone calls hit the air waves and newspapers. Upon learning of Musk’s cozy connections to Putin since 2022 and his blatant push to buy the presidency, as well as Trump’s back channel chats with Putin, I predict that the MAGA minions will opt to change the MAGA logo on their mandatory red caps to Muskovites to honor both Musk and Putin from Moscow. Power deranged, all three.

Isaac Asimov once wrote: “Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent,” and I am committed to maintaining the core values of democracy, decency and kindness here in Eugene, in response to the latest Axis of Evil of Trump, Musk and Putin who threaten violence, revenge and persecution of their “enemies.” Our children and grandchildren deserve a better future than what the Muskovites offer. And for them, I’m willing to stand up, speak out and push back. Please join me!

Karen Myers

Eugene