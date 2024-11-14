The Nutcracker Dances into Corvallis

The Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet reimagines Tchaikovsky’s classic holiday story with creative choreography, vibrant set designs and magical elements. Corvallis audiences can experience this holiday spectacle at the LaSells Stewart Center Nov. 15, featuring principal dancers from Ukraine and an international supporting ensemble. Tickets range from $31 to $51 per seat, with an additional premium experience available that includes a pre-show Q&A, a special ornament from the event, a photobook and an exclusive seat location — email Dance@Nutcracker.com for pricing info. The production merges traditional Russian ballet with unique features like the Dove of Peace and a growing Christmas tree, bringing advanced spectacle and practical effects to the stage. This year’s Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet celebrates more than 30 years of Talmi Entertainment’s annual North American tour, featuring experienced ballerinas and fresh choreography blending ballet with puppetry and acrobatics. Highlights include award-winning dancers, Vaganova-trained ballet corps and the “Dance with Us” program, which will allow local children to join the dancers on stage. A live orchestra will accompany the dancing act with the musicians located in a pit below the stage in order to deliver an auditory experience to match the veteran ballet dancer’s movements.

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet is 7 pm Friday, Nov. 15, at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 Southwest 26th Street, Corvallis. Tickets are $31 to $51 and can be purchased at Nutcracker.com.

